Branch, Mary
Mary Virginia "Gina" Branch (Imwalle), age 62, of Panama City Beach, passed away peacefully June 7, 2019. Gina was born in Columbus, Ohio and was a former resident of Reynoldsburg where she was a long time parishioner of St. Pius X church. Gina was preceded in death by her father Jack Imwalle. Survivors include her loving husband, Clarke; sons, Kevin (Megan) and Jason (Sara); daughter, Danielle (Korey) Whitmore; and three beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Emily and Ella; her mother, Marjo (Carmen) Angelo; sisters, Terri (Ted) Vatter, Diane (Glenn) Duey, Beth (Dugan) Bell; her brothers, Chris (Linda), Mark, Dave (Janis), Matt (Briana), Chuck (Kathy) Imwalle; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am June 28, at St. Pius X church, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either , or Gilda's Club, gildasclubsouthflorida.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019