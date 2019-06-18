Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Pius X
1051 Waggoner Rd
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Branch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Branch Obituary
Branch, Mary
Mary Virginia "Gina" Branch (Imwalle), age 62, of Panama City Beach, passed away peacefully June 7, 2019. Gina was born in Columbus, Ohio and was a former resident of Reynoldsburg where she was a long time parishioner of St. Pius X church. Gina was preceded in death by her father Jack Imwalle. Survivors include her loving husband, Clarke; sons, Kevin (Megan) and Jason (Sara); daughter, Danielle (Korey) Whitmore; and three beautiful grandchildren, Nathan, Emily and Ella; her mother, Marjo (Carmen) Angelo; sisters, Terri (Ted) Vatter, Diane (Glenn) Duey, Beth (Dugan) Bell; her brothers, Chris (Linda), Mark, Dave (Janis), Matt (Briana), Chuck (Kathy) Imwalle; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am June 28, at St. Pius X church, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either , or Gilda's Club, gildasclubsouthflorida.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.