Mary Brobst
1931 - 2020
Brobst, Mary
1931 - 2020
Mary Alice (Rathgaber) Brobst, age 89, of Baltimore, OH, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family August 18, 2020. She was born April 1, 1931 in Columbus, OH to the late Elmer and Georgia (Brown) Rathgaber. Mary is preceded in death by her 3 brothers Fred, Harry, and Richard and 2 sisters Betty and Dorothy. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Bill Brobst; children, Marjorie (Patrick) Casey, Terry (Bob) Kennedy, Melanie (Lee) Fuller, Penni (Bob) Grover, Billy (Cheryl) Brobst; grandchildren, Chad, Kimberly, Chris, Adrien, Jesse, Faith, Daniel and David; and 19 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, August 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. Funeral service will be 10am Saturday with Entombment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fairhope Hospice of Lancaster, OH. A celebration of life will take place Sunday, August 30, at Redeemer's Church on Courtright Rd at 2pm. Online condolences can be made to www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Redeemer's Church
