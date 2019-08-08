Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd
Grove City, OH
View Map
Mary Brungarth


1938 - 2019
Mary Brungarth Obituary
Brungarth, Mary
1938 - 2019
Mary W. Brungarth, 80, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandson Joshua Worthington. Mary is survived by husband of 62 years, Dick; children, Pam (Phil), Larry (Lynne), Kim (Greg), Mark (Kelley), and Susan (Scott); 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Mary is a long time member of Grove City Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved her family very much. Visitation Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd., Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery (new), Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
