Ruddy, Mary C.
1926 - 2020
Mary Catherine "MaryKay" Ruddy, September 24, 1926-February 27, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. Survived by niece, Ann Glaser Fuller, great niece and nephew, Clare Fuller and Marc Fuller; and many cousins in Columbus and Chicago. Preceded in death by parents Patrick and Anna Ruddy and siblings Patricia Ruddy Glaser and Patrick Ruddy. MaryKay graduated from Our Lady of Victory in Columbus, Oh. and attended St. Mary of the Springs College. Upon graduation she worked at the Catholic Youth Organization. In 1962 she moved to Washington, DC and was employed at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. She retired after nearly 40 years as Assistant to the General Secretary. MaryKay was very active in her local church, Annunciation Catholic Church in Northwest D.C. Memorial Service this summer in Columbus to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020