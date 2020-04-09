The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Mary Cagney


1931 - 2020
Mary Cagney Obituary
Mary Margaret (Farrell) Cagney, born 10/4/31 in Grand Rapids, MI, passed away, peacefully, on 4/8/20 at her home in Hilliard, Ohio with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband George M. Cagney. She is survived by her children, Bill Cagney of Somerville, NJ, TR and Lori Cagney of Scotts, MI, Mary Kay Cagney Graessle and Joe Graessle of Galloway, Ohio and Lisa Cagney Reinbolt and Ken Reinbolt of Hilliard, Ohio; along with her many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, accomplished author and great friend to all she knew. Her book helped families around the world and led to many wonderful friendships, especially her dear friend Marion in Australia. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A memorial will be planned for a later date. Contributions can be made in Mary's name to the Salvation Army or . Private family viewing is being handled with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
