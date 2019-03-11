Home

Mary Callahan Obituary
Callahan, Mary
Mary Ellen Callahan, age 75, passed away March 11, 2019. She was born in Columbus on June 11, 1943 to the late Norman and Nellie Edwards. Graduate of Holy Rosary High School. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Norm Edwards. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Fred Callahan; children, Brian (Heather) Callahan, Kevin (Michelle) Callahan, Ann (Brian) Livingston, Michael (Shannon) Callahan; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Kesselring. Friends may call Wednesday, March 13 from 10 am-12 noon at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 South High Street. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
