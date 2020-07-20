1/
Mary Carey
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carey, Mary
1922 - 2020
Mary Carey, longtime Worthington resident, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was predeceased by 24 days by her husband of 76 years, Ken. Mary is survived by her children, Linda (Andy) Anderson, John (Diane), Donna Savage, Robert (Karen), Mary Carey Gray, Ruth Carey (Jim) Schader, Ken (Patti), and Doug (Carol Mapes). Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. A gathering in memory of Mary and Ken is being planned for the weekend of August 29-30. For full obituary, please visit buckeyecremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved