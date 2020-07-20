Carey, Mary
1922 - 2020
Mary Carey, longtime Worthington resident, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was predeceased by 24 days by her husband of 76 years, Ken. Mary is survived by her children, Linda (Andy) Anderson, John (Diane), Donna Savage, Robert (Karen), Mary Carey Gray, Ruth Carey (Jim) Schader, Ken (Patti), and Doug (Carol Mapes). Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. A gathering in memory of Mary and Ken is being planned for the weekend of August 29-30. For full obituary, please visit buckeyecremation.com