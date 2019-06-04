|
Taylor, Mary Carolyn
1936 - 2019
Mary Carolyn Taylor, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. She was born October 18, 1936 in Ashland, Ohio to John and Mildred (Henderson) Smith. Carolyn graduated from West High School, class of 1954, attended Muskingham College and then graduated from Rutger University with a teaching degree in history and English. She began a lifelong passion for serving the senior community when she started delivering Meals on Wheels. Her responsibilities and commitments increased as she became a site manager, a director and then finished up in Springfield where she helped senior citizens get the help they needed. Carolyn was an active, long-time member (since 1991) of Stonybrook United Methodist Church, assisting with Vacation Bible School, participating in United Methodist Women and previously handling District Resources for UMW. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry Herbert Taylor; children, John Herbert (Ai) Taylor, Mary Kathryn (David) Egger, Richard Scott Taylor and Robert Christopher (Delisa) Buckingham-Taylor; grandchildren, Nicholas Egger, Stephanie (Josh) Crabtree and Aidan Buckingham-Taylor; great-grandson, Hunter Crabtree; brother, John A. Smith; sister, Ellen Anderson; extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Stonybrook United Methodist Church, 485 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 with a service beginning at 11am followed by a luncheon. Graveside Service 2:30pm Saturday at Bladensburg Cemetery in Knox County. Those who wish may donate in Carolyn's memory to Heartland Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
