Mary Catherine "Kate" Jacobs
1927 - 2020
Jacobs, Mary Catherine "Kate"
1927 - 2020
Mary Catherine Jacobs (also known as Kate) of Tampa, Florida was received into heaven on October 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Kate was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 12, 1927 to Francis and Margaret Cavanaugh. She was one of four children: Margaret, Tommy and Eileen. She met her beloved husband, Raymond Leo Jacobs at the Newman Center while studying Medical Technology at Ohio State University. Soon after graduation in 1948 she married Ray on August 20, 1949 and devoted her life for 66 years guiding and supporting him in his career and personal life. Her greatest accomplishment came from mothering 9 children and the unconditional love she had for each of us. In addition to being the backbone of the family she filled her extra hours with volunteering, travel, playing in euchre and bridge clubs and perfecting her skills on the golf course. A member of the Ohio State golf team and an avid player well into her 70's. She managed to have 4 hole-in-ones among many other distinguished golf titles. Unselfish with her time she was a lunch lady at St. Catherine's, a member of the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister at St. John's and Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Junior League Volunteer and aided with many other organizations her children were involved in during their school years. Kate was devoted to her family, faith and countless others that were lucky enough to know her. She is proceeded in death by her 9 loving children and their spouses; Mary Christine, Patricia Eileen, Charles Edward (wife Kathy), Stephen Joseph, Raymond Leo Jr (wife Paula), Nancy Ann (husband Daniel), Dennis Michael (wife Melanie) and Martha Ellen (husband Larry). Kate also has 12 grandchildren and their spouses – Cole, Jessica (husband Sean), Raymond III, Rebecca, Anne, Natalie (husband Taylor), Jeffery, Jennifer, Dorothy, Grant, Andrew, James and two great-grandchildren John and Connor. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
