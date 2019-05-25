|
|
O'Donnell, Mary "Molly" Catherine
1949 - 2019
Mary "Molly" Catherine O'Donnell, 69 of Ogallala, passed away May 24, 2019, at Perkins County Health Services in Grant. Molly was born Mary Catherine Clifford on September 18, 1949, to Charles and Marjorie (McGinty) Clifford, the oldest of six children. On September 4, 1976, Molly was married to Kevin O'Donnell at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio. Molly and Kevin had three daughters, Erin Elizabeth (Tom) Cucinotta, Mara Anne (Sheldon) Morgan, and Keely Marie O'Donnell. On April 1, 1977, Molly and Kevin moved to Ogallala, Nebraska. Molly was a 41-year member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala, where she served on numerous church committees including the St. Luke's Altar Society. In Addition, Molly was a longtime member and past President of the Ogallala P.E.O. Chapter CL. She had also served on the Ogallala Library Foundation Board for many years. Molly was preceded in death by her parents; (insert additional names, if any). Survivors include her husband, Kevin of Ogallala; her three daughters, Erin Elizabeth (Tom) Cucinotta of Carlsbad, CA, Mara Anne (Sheldon) Morgan of Elkhorn, and Keely Marie O'Donnell of Omaha; her grandchildren, Joshua Morgan, Elizabeth Morgan, and Keira Cucinotta; her siblings Mark (Rose), Melissa (Doug), Matthew (Sandy), and Maureen (Chris); Brother & sister-in-law, Jerry (Bonnie) O'Donnell, Rochelle Campbell; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Golden Ours Convalescent Home or St. Luke's Catholic Church in Molly's memory. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bryan Ernest as Celebrant. Interment of Cremains will be in the Ogallala Cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, May 28, at 6 p.m. at St Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019