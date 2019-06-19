|
White (Tippett), Mary Catherine
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Tippett White , age 70, a resident of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on Mary 26, 2019 in Upland, CA. She was born in 1948 to James and Mary Tippett. A longtime resident of Columbus OH, she graduated from St Francis DeSales High school and attended The Ohio State University. She loved reading, playing the violin and piano and for a time also taught piano. She is survived by her daughters Lynn "Cricket" White and Dawn White, her son in law Erick Gomez and granddaughters Sydney and Sofia Gomez. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Jim Tippett, Ron Tippett, Susan Delozier, Nancy Kirtley and Mike Tippett and her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to The National Institute of Mental Health. A private family service will be held in Ohio later this summer.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019