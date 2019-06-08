|
|
Sullivan, Mary Cecilia
1942 - 2019
Mary Cecilia Sullivan, nee Neubauer born on 10/21/1942, Died 5/31/2019. Beloved wife of Francis D. Sullivan (Dan), mother of Anne, Hugh, Nora, Ian, sister of Paula, Nancy, Katharine and Peter (dec'd), grandmother of Elizabeth, William, and Marie, loving and generous friend, relative, neighbor to many. Memorial Mass 11 am, 6/18/19 at St. John XXIII Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Orthopaedics Honoree Fund --316635, or to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute's Leukemia Program Dev Fund – 310260. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 183112, Columbus OH 43218 or online at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019