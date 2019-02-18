The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Mary "Evelyn" Cobb


1929 - 2019
Mary "Evelyn" Cobb Obituary
Cobb, Mary "Evelyn"
1929 - 2019
Mary "Evelyn" Cobb, age 89, passed away on February 17, 2019 in Columbus, OH. She was born on November 29, 1929 in Auburn, WV to the late Marshall and Mary Day. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl, daughter Janet Marie Bradley, sisters Garoldine Gribble, Ruby Fleming, Lucy Cox and Edna Ruth Sutton. She is survived by her step daughter, Theresa (Jim) Wiggins; granddaughter, Nicole Bradley; great-grandsons, Turner Baker and Kingston Hodge; niece, Connie (Randy) Fleming; and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other loved ones. Evelyn retired from the Ohio State Life Insurance Company after 35 years of dutiful service. She was also a member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church. Evelyn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will also be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Bellacare Hospice for all of the care and support that they provided. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Evelyn's memorial video and express condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
