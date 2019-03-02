|
Burns, Mary Colleen
Mary Colleen Burns, age 92, passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. A loving mother of ten children and a beloved sister, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Michael Burns; parents John and Mary Ferguson; two sisters Rita Stout and Dorothy Kurgis. She is survived by her children Philomena, Cecilia (Craig) Gerdes, Mary (Robert) Tyree, Joseph (Mary), John (Jill) Berlin-Burns, Leo (Elena), Anne Marie (Ed Rollerson), James, Francis (Carolyn) and Gary (Mary Jo); 26 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sister Monica (Anthony) Shannon. Mary Colleen graduated from Holy Rosary High School, and was a longtime volunteer at Corpus Christi Church. She left a trail of smiles wherever she went and was the "greatest mom in the whole world." Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Vince Nguyen celebrant. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, Ohio 43123. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
