Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
1924 - 2020
Cornett, Mary
1924 - 2020
Mary Alice Cornett, age 95, of Lithopolis, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Mt Carmel East Hospital. Mary was born December 9, 1924, to the late Samuel and Mabel (Loucks) Dietz in Canal Winchester. She was a member of the St. John XXIII parish and is retired from Xerox as a computer Coder. Mary is survived by her children; Tom Cornett, Jill (Chuck) Fisher, Robert (Wendy) Cornett; grandchildren, Christopher (Candi) Fisher, Nicholas (Emily) Fisher, Adam (Jordan Buchholz) Fisher, Ashley (Josh) Odenthal, Gibson Cornett, Dylan Cornett; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Cooper; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Paul Cornett; four sisters and one brother. A private family graveside service will be held on WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph's Cemetery with Fr. Brian O'Connor officiating. The family would especially like to thank The Inn at Winchester Trail for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. John XXIII Parish. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
