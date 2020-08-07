Culbertson, Mary

1925 - 2020

Mary Virginia Culbertson, 94, of Columbus, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Inez Henderson Pond and Charles M. Pond. She was born on November 22, 1925 in Oakland, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack A. Culbertson, and is survived by her two daughters, Karen and Margaret; and her grandson, Mark. She earned her Masters Degree in Journalism at Stanford University. She possessed a facility for editing book and articles. She taught high school English in the inner city schools in California. Her college nickname was "multivitamin" because of her unbridled energy and her passion to engage with multiple groups and community organizations. That same zest for life and passion to serve continued throughout most of her life. Mary Virginia taught horseback riding, taught sixth grade Sunday School classes, facilitated the Recovery Method for Mental Health Support, was a dedicated civil rights activist, a contributor to the Sorosis Literary Club and was a long-term member of the YWCA. She served at the helm of the local Unicef office. Mary Virginia joined Saint John's Episcopal Church in Worthington, Ohio in 1959 and shared her gifts on the education committee, as the clerk of vestry, the missionary treasurer, and as a Eucharistic Minister. She was employed as the Coordinator of Community Services for the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center, (CRC) for fifteen years. Post retirement, she played the organ for the residents at the Whetstone Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living and she socialized and was an uplifting presence at the CRC Breakfast Club. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center, 3222 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43202 or to Saint John's Episcopal Church, 700 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 11 from 5-7p.m. at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORIES, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. A small funeral service will be held for immediate family at St. John's Episcopal Church on Thursday, August 13 with an interment to follow in the church cemetery.



