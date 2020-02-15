|
|
Cunningham, Mary
1942 - 2020
Mary Ann Cunningham (James, Smith), age 77, of 694 Birmingham Dr., Westerville, Ohio, went to be with her Creator and Savior on Valentines Day, February 14th, 2020, with her three children by her side. Born to Franklin L. Cunningham and Elizabeth Ann Cunningham (Miller) on June 11th, 1942. She is preceded in death by her late father, mother and grandchild Nikole Smith. Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Ann Bailey, Susan Elizabeth Eckles (Casey); her son, Richard Mark James (Megan); and her step-daughters, Laurie Smith (Jerry Chapman), and Phoebe Martin. Mary Ann is also survived by a host of grandchildren, Hope and Emmalyn Bailey, Luke and Adam Eckles, Timothy, Samuel, Stephen, Abigail and Rachel James, Tony Porter (Brooke Potts), Jaxon Pack, Logan Cordell, Kacie Martin; and by her great grandchildren, Braxston, Bryleigh and Briella Porter. Mary Ann was born and raised in Newark, Ohio and graduated in 1960 from Newark High School. Mary Ann was also a 1963 graduate of the Mount Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. Mary Ann was a devoted and courageous mother to her children, a selfless and compassionate caregiver to her patients, and a servant to the beautiful ladies in her Bible study group. Her life was a lesson in self-sacrifice, perseverance, faith, hope and unconditional love. Her wisdom, counsel and radiant soul will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held February 18th from 6-8 PM at the Xenos Christian Fellowship Main Office Auditorium, 1340 Community Park Dr., Columbus, OH 43229. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 19th at 10 AM in the Blendon Central Cemetery, 6330 S. Hempstead Rd., Westerville, OH 43081. Donation to the Central Ohio Youth For Christ: City Life Center, 40 Chicago Ave., Columbus, OH 43222 would be accepted, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020