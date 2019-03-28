Bernardo (Buzzelli), Mary D

Mary D. Bernardo (nee Buzzelli), age 97, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Villages of Westerville. She was born September 1, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Concetta Sconciafurno Buzzelli. Mary retired from Sanese Vending Company after 30 years of service. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where she volunteered in the cafeteria and read to 1st graders. She was also a member of SFI Lodge, Mellonaires of St. Mathias Church, Amici D'Oro of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was an usher at the Ohio and Palace Theaters. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband Enio Peter Bernardo whom she married November 3, 1945 and died in 1982, sisters Levia (Stan) Crognale, Olga (Bill) Mathias, Norma (George) Antonelli, sisters-in-law Flora (Robert) McMillen, Cora (Gene) Posani, brothers-in-law John Gallucci II and Edward Buckland, Tony (Ida) Bernardo, Dan (Mary) Bernardo, Reno Bernardo, John (Rose) Bernardo, Leno (Rosemary) Bernardo. Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Joan) Bernardo, Robert (Cynda) Bernardo; grandchildren, Nicholas Bernardo, Tonya (Joe) Dillon, Harold Van Houten, Chelsea Bernardo, Gabriella (Jordan) Hunt, Reno Bernardo and Alexandra Bernardo; brother, Geno (Ellen) Buzzelli; sister, Josephine Gallucci; sisters-in-law, Mary Francis Bernardo and Elea Buckland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at OUR LADY OF PEACE CHURCH, 20 E. Dominion Boulevard. Msgr. John G. Johnson celebrant. Friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., where a prayer service will be held 3:45pm. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Villages of Westerville and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019