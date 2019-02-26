|
Defourny, Mary
Mary Louise Defourny (née Dunn), born September 6, 1928, passed peacefully on February 12, 2019 at age 90. She survived her husband, Desire John, a marriage of 67 years. She survived her sons, Rick and Dale, and their surviving son, Bruce, who was the main caretaker for both parents during their later years. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Lisa and granddaughter, Julie. Her mother, Gertude and father Freeman, raised Mary with her siblings, Barb and Jim. She enjoyed her niece and many nephews that her siblings brought to her life. Mary graduated from the class of 1946 from South High School in Columbus. Early in her marriage, Mary and Des, enjoyed their summers at Buckeye Lake with their growing family and were widely admired for their talents on the dance floor, known for having cleared it a time or two. They were passionate about many styles of music and brought that enthusiasm to their three sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and lively conversation. She was a stunning woman who grasped the imagination of her family with her keen mind and clever sense of humor. We were all so lucky to have spent our lives with her. The memory of her smile is enough to endow us, her family, with as much happiness as we now hope for her in her passing. We invite family and friends to a memorial service in her honor, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3pm, at the clubhouse of Waterford Harbour Condominiums, 3800 Battersea Drive, Groveport, Ohio 43125. A burial ceremony will follow the Spring or Summer 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019