Nisbet, Mary Dell

1930 - 2009

Mary Dell Nisbet, age 89, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Mary met the love of her life, John David, while working at Nationwide Insurance and was married to him for 65 amazing years. As best friends and companions, they raised 6 wonderful children. Mary was very involved with her children's school and all of their activities, always devoted to helping them in any way possible. She graduated from Galena High School and Bliss College. Mary worked many years for O.S.U. Hospital and finished her career at Maize Manor United Methodist Church. She was a member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church and also attended the First Baptist Church of Westerville. She and John moved to Feridean Commons in 2013. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff and personal aides who assisted Mary Dell for the 6 years of her life. Preceded in death by her husband, John: parents, Lester and Edna (Stout) Chambers; brother, Everett Chambers; sisters, Elsie Williams and Shirley Houck. Survived by children, Bill (Rebecca) Nisbet, Mark Nisbet, Karen (Ray) Principe, Linda Nisbet, Sharon (Andy) Kafka, and Trina (Mark) Gerhard; grandchildren, Dennis (Elizabeth) Nisbet, Mary Lynn (Bobby) Williams, A.J. (Jamie) Principe, Casey & Erin Gerhard, Lukas, Brian, Gavin & Ana Kafka; great-grandchildren, Kylie, William, Teddy, Jack, and Ali; and brother, Eldon Chambers; and nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where service will be held 1:00 p.m. Interment Galena Cemetery, Galena, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, Riverside Hospital, https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/riverside/general-programs-giving

