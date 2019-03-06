|
DeVol, Mary
1933 - 2019
Mary Rose DeVol (nee Burkhart), age 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her husband A. Stephen DeVol, brother James "Leo" Burkhart, and sister Regina Dutro. Mary is survived by her children, Diana (Bob) Bevilacqua, Gregory (Laura) DeVol, Timothy (Nancy) DeVol, Kevin DeVol; grandchildren, Valerie, Janelle, Elizabeth, Cassie, Nathan, Charlotte, Meghan, Kara, Annika; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Everett, Nolan; and sister, Sr. Mary Melinda Burkhart. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. James the Less, 1652 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43224. Fr. Antonio Baus Celebrating. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery to immediately follow in procession. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019