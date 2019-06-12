|
|
Dickerson, Mary
Mary Beth Dickerson, age 67, of Reynoldsburg, passed away at home on June 9, 2019. Mary Beth was born August 30, 1951 to the late Vernon and Gerry (Paukner) Pugh in Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Dickerson; children, Rebecca Brand, Jonathan (Hayley Ryan) Dickerson; 4 grandchildren; a sister; 3 brothers; many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on FRIDAY, June 14, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will follow on Saturday 12Noon. The family requests everyone to wear their favorite OSU attire in memory of Mary Beth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019