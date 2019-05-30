|
|
Dierksen, Mary
1928 - 2019
Mary E. Dierksen, age 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 23, 1928 to Walter H. J. Behm and Marie Behm of Dayton, OH, where she had a lovely childhood. Mary graduated with a Degree in Speech Therapy from Capital University where she met her husband Paul. They were married September 16, 1950 and celebrated 69 years of marriage. She was a member of Clinton Heights Lutheran Church for 69 years. Mary enjoyed playing cards with her friends, reading, watching Ohio State football and all football, visiting with her sons, and spending time with her beloved Beagle, Hondo. Mary is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Paul W. (Susan) Dierksen of Nokomis, FL and John B. (Jodi) Dierksen of Port Clinton, OH; nephew, Doug (Nina) Behm of Shrewsbury, MA; and great-nieces, Becky Boutwell of Gardner, MA and Cheryl (Ray) Reinhart of Osseo, MN. In addition to her parents Walter and Marie Behm, she was preceded in death by her much-loved brother Robert H. Behm. Cremation by Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, to be followed by a graveside service and burial next to her parents in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to Mary's memory may do so to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church or the Columbus Humane Society. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019