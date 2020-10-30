1/
Mary DiPaolo
DiPaolo, Mary
Mary (Byrd) DiPaolo, age 88, passed peacefully October 27, 2020 from Covid 19. Preceded in death by husband Ralph DiPaolo and son-in-law Vincent Passero. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters, Dianna Passero (John Prehm) and Stephanie (Jeff) Thomas; granddaughter, Gina Passero; great grandsons, Vincent and Luca; brothers, Robert (Patsy) Byrd and Leonard (Beverly) Byrd. She will be fondly remembered for her fun personality, her zest for life and her love for The Ohio State Buckeyes. A private service was held. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
