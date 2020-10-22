Durrett, Mary1933 - 2020Mary Margaret (Hartman) Durrett. December 20, 1933 to October 21, 2020. Survived by her children, Becky (Greg) Meyer, Jane (Deb) Durrett, Robert A. (Melissa) Durrett, and Susan Durrett; grandson, Eric Heath; and former husband, Robert D. Durrett. Mary was born in Elkins, West Virginia and moved to Columbus after marrying Robert. She was a devoted mother while raising four children. Mid-life, she went to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Riverside Hospital until her retirement. She truly loved her nursing job, her dog Sam, hosting family events, walking in the wilderness and gardening. A private memorial service for family and close friends will take place at a later date. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit: