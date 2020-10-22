1/1
Mary Durrett
1933 - 2020
Mary Margaret (Hartman) Durrett. December 20, 1933 to October 21, 2020. Survived by her children, Becky (Greg) Meyer, Jane (Deb) Durrett, Robert A. (Melissa) Durrett, and Susan Durrett; grandson, Eric Heath; and former husband, Robert D. Durrett. Mary was born in Elkins, West Virginia and moved to Columbus after marrying Robert. She was a devoted mother while raising four children. Mid-life, she went to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Riverside Hospital until her retirement. She truly loved her nursing job, her dog Sam, hosting family events, walking in the wilderness and gardening. A private memorial service for family and close friends will take place at a later date. To send a message of sympathy to the family, please visit:
www.OhioCremation.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
