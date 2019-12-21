|
|
Bodine, Mary E.
1932 - 2019
Mary Esther Bodine of Powell, Ohio and Bonita Springs, Florida, found her eternal peace with Jesus on December 16th, 2019. Born April 27th, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Napoleon and Mary Rose (Hanily) Latinis. Mary grew up in Lincoln Park, IL, with her sister Joan, who survives her. Mary married Edward Bodine of Michigan City, Indiana, in 1951 – the man she knew would be her husband the first time she saw him. Edward's work as a research Fellow at Battelle Memorial Institute took the couple to Powell, Ohio. Mary is survived by her nine children – Michael, Brian, Mark, Christopher, Nejla, Rebecca, Edward, Bret, and David and their spouses and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Richard, and grandson Caleb. A Mass will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL 34134 to coincide with what would be Mary and Edward's 68th wedding anniversary. www.shikanyfuneralhome.com"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019