Burcham, Mary E.
1957 - 2019
Mary Ellen Burcham, 62, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mary was born in South Norfolk, WV, and raised and attended schools in Columbus, OH. She was formerly employed with Reynoldsburg City Schools, the Reynoldsburg Mayor's office, and Ohio Dominican University. She also served as School Board President of A+ Arts Academy. Mary organized the annual Truro Township Fire Dept. Holiday Clothing and Toy Drive. Mary was an active member of the Vineyard Community Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Frederick and Dora Irene Caldwell. Mary is survived by her children, Kitt Carson, Alexis Mary, Jackson Christopher and Thomas Fredrick Burcham; former husband, Kimm; sister, Jeanie (Larry) Hudson; brother, Tom Caldwell; several nieces and nephews. Mary's family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Vineyard Community Church, 15187 Palmer Road SW, Etna, Ohio 43068. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Luncheon following at the Vineyard Community Church. Those who wish may contribute in Mary's memory to the Kids 'n Kamp Childhood Cancer Family Connection. Messages may be sent to Mary's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019