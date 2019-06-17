|
|
Jones, Mary E.
1937 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Jones, 82, of Columbus, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Brookdale Trillium Crossing. She is preceded in death by husband Gene Jones, parents Cecil and Anna Mae Friley. Mary is survived by daughters, Lin (Doug) Fuchs and Susie (Ron) Light; grandchildren, Chelynne (John) Shott, Geoff (Daphne) Zag-Fuchs, Ryon (Amanda) Light, Carissa and Courtney Light; great-grandchildren, Genavieve, Aaliyah Jane, Ava, Cameron, Liam and Savanna; sisters, Martha (Willard) Daum and Marge (Dave) Smigelski; many nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio. Burial Kingwood Memorial Park. Friends may call from 2-5 pm Sunday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019