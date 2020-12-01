1/1
Mary E. Knisley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knisley, Mary E.
1924 - 2020
Mary E. Knisley, age 96, of Sunbury, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1924 to the late Coit and Myrtice (Stevens) Collins in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip Knisley. Mary is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Robert) Fortner, Cynthia (Martin) Shindle and Mary Joy (Daniel) Sundby; brothers, James Collins and Robert Collins; grandchildren, Matthew (Jill) Fortner, Andrew (Lesley) Shindle, Peter Fortner, Timothy (Rachel) Shindle, Will (Ashley) Morrison, Margaret (Jim) Dils, Rachael (Ryan) Diepstra, Taaron Sundby and Tyler (Kayla) Sundby; numerous nieces, nephews and 12 great grandchildren. Private internment will be held on Monday at Sunset Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved