Knisley, Mary E.
1924 - 2020
Mary E. Knisley, age 96, of Sunbury, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1924 to the late Coit and Myrtice (Stevens) Collins in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip Knisley. Mary is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Robert) Fortner, Cynthia (Martin) Shindle and Mary Joy (Daniel) Sundby; brothers, James Collins and Robert Collins; grandchildren, Matthew (Jill) Fortner, Andrew (Lesley) Shindle, Peter Fortner, Timothy (Rachel) Shindle, Will (Ashley) Morrison, Margaret (Jim) Dils, Rachael (Ryan) Diepstra, Taaron Sundby and Tyler (Kayla) Sundby; numerous nieces, nephews and 12 great grandchildren. Private internment will be held on Monday at Sunset Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
