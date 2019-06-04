The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Neff


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Mary E. Neff Obituary
Neff, Mary E.
1933 - 2019
Mary E. Neff, age 86, a lifelong resident of Grove City, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Grove City to the late William and Mary Romine Carl and graduated from Grove City High School, class of 1951. She was employed as a clerk with Ohio Bell and retired after 41 years of dedicated service. She was an active member of O.E.S. Grove City Chapter #502 and a lifelong member of the Grove City United Methodist Church. Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles K. Neff; son, Greg (Cathy) Neff; grandchildren, Steve (Kristin) Neff and Maddi (Kyle) Williams; great-grandson, Stetson Neff; many siblings and nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday, June 8 at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St. Family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of the service. Interment at Harrison Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Shriners Burn Unit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/cincinnati/burn-care or St. Jude's Hospital . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Mary or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now