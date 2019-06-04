Neff, Mary E.

1933 - 2019

Mary E. Neff, age 86, a lifelong resident of Grove City, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Grove City to the late William and Mary Romine Carl and graduated from Grove City High School, class of 1951. She was employed as a clerk with Ohio Bell and retired after 41 years of dedicated service. She was an active member of O.E.S. Grove City Chapter #502 and a lifelong member of the Grove City United Methodist Church. Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles K. Neff; son, Greg (Cathy) Neff; grandchildren, Steve (Kristin) Neff and Maddi (Kyle) Williams; great-grandson, Stetson Neff; many siblings and nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday, June 8 at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St. Family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of the service. Interment at Harrison Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Shriners Burn Unit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/cincinnati/burn-care or St. Jude's Hospital . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Mary or watch her life tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary