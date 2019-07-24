|
|
Sestito, Mary E.
Mary E. Sestito, age 95, passed away on July 21, 2019 in Scottsboro, Alabama. She was formerly of Columbus. Preceded in death by husband Thomas, son Joseph, brother Homer Berry, sisters-in-law Rosemary Miller, Wilsie Sestito, brothers-in-law Dominic and Bruno Sestito, George Miller, Jeff Jeffreys. Survived by son, Thomas; brothers, Emmett (Rose Helen) Berry and Roy (Kathy) Berry; sister, Nell Jeffreys; sisters-in-law, Blanche Berry, Barbara Amorosso and Catharina Sestito; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm, at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 South High Street, on the Grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 26 to July 27, 2019