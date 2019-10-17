The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church,
1051 Waggoner Rd
View Map
Mary E. Shea


1943 - 2019
Mary E. Shea Obituary
Shea, Mary E.
1943 - 2019
Mary E. Shea, 76, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1943 in Mt. Ephraim, OH. Mary was a resident of Reynoldsburg and actively served her community for over 45 years with PTA, Boys Scouts, the Mayor's Substance Abuse Task Force, as a member of Reynoldsburg Community Counseling and the Briarcliff Civic Association. She conceived, wrote, and presented "Discover With Me", a series of drug and substance abuse prevention programs. Mary received awards of recognition from Mrs. Ronald Reagan, the Jaycee's Outstanding Young Woman's award, Mental Health Service award, Friend of Education, and the Mayor's and School Superintendent's award for services to the City of Reynoldsburg. She is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Amy), Michael (Erin) and Robert; eight grandchildren; one brother and one sister. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd. Mary will be laid to rest at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 660 Ackerman Rd., 6th Floor, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH, 43218-3112. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
