Shriner, Mary E.

Mary E. Shriner (Badurina) peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She was a registered nurse who loved her profession, helped many and was loved and admired by many for her warm smile, kindness, humor and expertise care. Her wisdom, gentle spirit, ability to listen, and loving heart will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Joseph Badurina, husband Edward Shriner, brothers John, Ernest, Tony, Albert and Larry, aunts uncles and cousins. Remaining to grieve her passing: sisters, Marcella Moore and Marge Burkhart; sister-in-law, Jean Badurina; many nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; special friends of many, many years, Karen and Andy Kovalchik, Scott and Lori O'Neal. She was active in the church and choir and loved her faith. She enjoyed the Arts, Nature, beautiful music, poetry and all of God's creations. Her home and yard – "All the Earth, Proclaim the Lord". During our time of national concern, her private graveside services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James the Less Catholic Church at 11AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James the Less Catholic Church, 628 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus, OH 43224 in her loving memory.



