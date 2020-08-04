1/1
Mary Eileen Walters
1926 - 2020

Walters, Mary Eileen
Mary Eileen Walters went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. Eileen was born at the White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on April 7, 1926 to James Monroe and Mary Etta (Primmer) Walters. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12-1pm at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio 43031. Immediately following there will be a memorial service at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Dan McLaughlin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Eileen Walters name to the American Red Cross or National Alzheimer's Association. For the complete obituary please refer to ckfraley.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
AUG
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

0 entries
