Walters, Mary Eileen
Mary Eileen Walters went peacefully to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. Eileen was born at the White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on April 7, 1926 to James Monroe and Mary Etta (Primmer) Walters. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12-1pm at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio 43031. Immediately following there will be a memorial service at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Dan McLaughlin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Eileen Walters name to the American Red Cross or National Alzheimer's Association
. For the complete obituary please refer to ckfraley.com