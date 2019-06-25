Blake-Walker, Mary Elizabeth

1923 - 2019

Mary Elizabeth Blake-Walker was born in Piketon, Ohio on February 6, 1923; died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 21, 2019. The only daughter of Martha (Tolliver) and George Blake, Mary was raised with her three brothers, George, Harold, and Henry. Mary Elizabeth was named after her maternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth (Tolliver) Blake. Shortly after graduating from Piketon High School, Mary's family moved to a home on Proprietors Road, Worthington, Ohio where they resided for many years. Mary was the loving and devoted wife to F. W. "Bud" Walker. They were united in marriage on Saturday, August 26, 1950. Mary was the caring mother of two sons, Aaron and Marvin Walker. Mary is preceded in death by her three brothers George (Florence) Blake, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, Harold (Della) Blake, Delaware, Ohio and Henry Blake, Columbus, Ohio. Mary has had a wonderful and supportive family during her life filled with nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A service to celebrate Mary E. Walker's life will held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John A.M.E. Church, 7700 Crosswoods Drive, Columbus, Ohio. The Reverend Jermaine Covington is officiating. The family will receive friends June 28, 2019 at 10am, followed by a service at noon. Donations may be made to the St. John A.M.E. Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio or visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.