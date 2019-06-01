|
Grannan, Mary Elizabeth
1924 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Grannan, age 95, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Road. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To view Mary's full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019