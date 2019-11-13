|
Jenkins, Mary Elizabeth
1936 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Jenkins, age 83, of Westerville, passed away in the evening on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born August 11, 1936 to Marjorie and R.O. Smith. Mary was married to Fred Jenkins for sixty two years, surviving him by only six months. Survived by her chldren, Kellie (Jeff) Stover, Bill (Tami) Jenkins and Jennifer (Larry) Wagner; grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Geer, Miles (Berry) Stover, Madeleine Stover, Victoria Jenkins and Bodie Wagner; great-granddaughter, Carmella Piunno. Preceded in death by five brothers and 1 sister. Mary drove a school bus for Westerville City Schools for thirty-three years. Mary traveled the world with her beloved husband Fred creating many meaningful memories. Everyone who new Mary was touched by her generosity, kindness and love of life. She will be missed by all. Service will be held at Central College Presbyterian Church Chapel, 975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville, Friday at 1 p.m. with visitation 1 hour before the service. Dr. Richard Ellsworth, officiating. Entombment at Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019