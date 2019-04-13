Mathews, Mary Elizabeth

1918 - 2019

Mary Elizabeth Mathews was born in Nelsonville, Ohio on July 28, 1918 to William P. Minner and Esther Marie Minner. She passed on April 11, 2019 at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owingsville, KY with St. Claire Hospice Care. Survivors are daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Tom Osborne, grandson Mark Xanthus Osborne and girlfriend Sarah Callihan and granddaughter Amanda Sue Osborne ("Mandy"). She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Mathews Sr. and son, Thomas D. Mathews Jr. Having lived most of her life in Columbus, Ohio Mary worked in business, homemaking and caregiving. She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God. Due to health concerns, she moved to Morehead, KY to live with her daughter and family in 2017. And yes, she did become a Kentucky Wildcat fan! Individuals from two small groups at Better Life Church have become her dear Morehead friends. Beautiful inside and out, Mary defied description except to say that her body truly was a temple of the Holy Spirit. Her longevity is a testament to her unwavering attention to healthy habits and positive thinking. Mary was a bright light for all whoever knew her. It was a light that smothered the darkness and replaced it with a warm glow of loving acceptance and delightful hospitality. She saw the best in everyone and loved all of God's creations, especially dogs. Funeral arrangements are provided by Schoedinger – Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway. Funeral service is Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:30 pm following visitation at 1:30 pm. Pastor Ken Keene will be officiating. Burial will be Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 noon at Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Mary. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary