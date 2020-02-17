The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Mary Elizabeth (MacIntyre) Skipper


1935 - 2020
Skipper (MacIntyre), Mary Elizabeth
1935 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth MacIntyre Skipper, 84, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on February 14, 2020 in Hilliard. She was born on November 21, 1935 in Philadelphia, to Louise and William Patton. She was the youngest of the four Patton sisters. One of her fondest childhood memories is the roller skates she bought herself for $2.98 and wore everywhere and never wanted to take off, even trying to wear them inside! She traveled by car when she moved to Columbus in 1956 when she married. She enjoyed talking with people, which served her well in her many customer service jobs throughout the years. She made a lasting impression on those she met, and everywhere she went, people always commented on how they loved Mary and her smile! She loved sewing, cooking, shopping, Josh Groban, her beloved cats, and a hot cup of black coffee. Her love for her family, her caring and generous nature, and her easy and frequent laughter are her greatest legacies. Heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful and caring staff members at Altercare of Hilliard and Ohio Health Hospice. Much gratitude goes to the Joy for All company, who made it possible for her to have a cat in her nursing home. Franklin the robotic cat became her constant companion and comforting best friend. Preceded in death by her husbands George MacIntyre and George Skipper and daughter-in-law Jacqueline Bellar MacIntyre. Survived by son, Gary MacIntyre; daughters, Linda (Greg) Nagy and Laura MacIntyre; grandchildren, Meghan and Paige MacIntyre, Connor and Claire Nagy; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204, where funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Ohio Chapter. Please visit www.heartandhope.com to share a memory or condolences with Mary's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
