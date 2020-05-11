Staffan, Mary Elizabeth
1924 - 2020
Staffan, Mary Elizabeth, age 95, Galloway, Ohio. Mary (Pfanz) Staffan passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was predeceased by parents Harry and Marion Pfanz, twin sister Martha Montany (Eugene), sister Lois Thomas (Ward) and brother Harry Pfanz (Letitia.) She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alvin Eugene Staffan, as well as son Mark Eugene and wife Elaine, and son Earl Matthew and his Michelle. Also survived by granddaughters Perian and Ally Staffan and many nieces and nephews. Mary and her twin sister Martha, the daughters of Harry and Marion Pfanz, were born August 21, 1924 and raised on the family farm in Truro Township. Mary and Martha were baptized, confirmed, and married at Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley, Ohio. They attended Courtright Elementary School and Bexley High School, Class of 1942. After graduation they both worked at Lazarus downtown. Shortly thereafter they went to work in the offices at Curtiss-Wright Airplane Corporation where the Helldiver was built for service in the Navy during World War II. Martha married in 1947 and later moved to California, while Mary worked at Curtiss-Wright until 1949. In November of that year she started to work as a secretary in the newly created Ohio Department of Natural Resources. There, she met her husband Alvin, a nature artist and photographer. They married in 1961. Their first son, Mark, was born in 1962 and Mary quit her job to become a homemaker. In 1966, their second son, Earl, was born. Mary was a devoted mother and was happiest serving her family. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters. She also devoted herself and time as a caregiver to her parents and her Aunt Eva and was a guardian for two other family members. Mary was a Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and Church Council member, and was active in ALCW at Zion Lutheran Church, West Jefferson, Ohio. She was involved in the ELCW and was chairman of Circle 6 at Christ Lutheran Church for many years. She was also a life member of the Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Mary, a self-taught pianist, loved the Blues, Jazz and the "old standards". She was an avid reader and history enthusiast. Mary, along with her husband, appreciated and enjoyed the many creations of God. A special thanks to Capital City Hospice and the staff at Story Point for their loving care. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Ohio Natural Areas & Preserves Association. Address: ONAPA, PO Box 415, Johnstown, Ohio 43031 (www.onapa.org.) Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or watch her life tribute video. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.