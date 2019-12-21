|
Buffington, Mary Ellen
1931 - 2019
Mary Ellen Buffington, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Jackson Co, Ohio to the late William and Hattie Trace. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Monday December 23, 2019 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St Cols., Ohio 43204. A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, Ohio 43119, at 10am on Tuesday December 24, 2019. Full obituary: www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019