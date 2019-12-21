The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery
6959 W Broad St
Galloway, OH
Mary Ellen Buffington


1931 - 2019
Mary Ellen Buffington, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1931 in Jackson Co, Ohio to the late William and Hattie Trace. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Monday December 23, 2019 at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St Cols., Ohio 43204. A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, Ohio 43119, at 10am on Tuesday December 24, 2019. Full obituary: www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
