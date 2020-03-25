|
|
Hughes, Mary Ellen
1927 - 2020
Mary Ellen Hughes, age 92, of Westerville, passed away March 24, 2020. After graduating from Capital University, Mary Ellen taught elementary school in Wyandot Michigan. A member of the Church of the Messiah. Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mayme Hughes, sister Margaret Colston, brother Harry Hughes, nephew Jeff Hughes and friend Melissa Neumann. Survived by her sister, Kathryn Briggs; nephews, Joe (Shirley) Briggs and Jerry (Tara) Briggs; nieces, Mary K. (Chris) Kibler, Mary Colston and Marsha Hall; several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to VITAS Hospice for their kindness. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020