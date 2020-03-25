Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Hughes


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Hughes Obituary
Hughes, Mary Ellen
1927 - 2020
Mary Ellen Hughes, age 92, of Westerville, passed away March 24, 2020. After graduating from Capital University, Mary Ellen taught elementary school in Wyandot Michigan. A member of the Church of the Messiah. Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mayme Hughes, sister Margaret Colston, brother Harry Hughes, nephew Jeff Hughes and friend Melissa Neumann. Survived by her sister, Kathryn Briggs; nephews, Joe (Shirley) Briggs and Jerry (Tara) Briggs; nieces, Mary K. (Chris) Kibler, Mary Colston and Marsha Hall; several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to VITAS Hospice for their kindness. Condolences may be made at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -