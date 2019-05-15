Hull, Mary Ellen

1930 - 2019

Mary Ellen Hull, age 89, a longtime resident of Columbus, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at AHAVA Memory Care in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She retired from Columbus Public Schools where she worked as a business teacher at Brookhaven High School for many years. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Virgil O. and Flossie Scott Hull and her sister Phyllis M. Hull. She is survived by her cousins, Edward Scott, Brenda Lawrence and Anita Kennard; and many friends and neighbors. Mary Ellen and Phyllis had been members of Peace United Methodist Church, where they provided music for the congregation. Mary Ellen was also a member of the Clintonville Women's Club and the Central Ohio Herb Society. Mary Ellen loved to be outside with her flowers and her dog (or any dog), or on her front porch, reading. She was committed to reading the entire bible, every year. She was a loyal neighbor and friend. She and Phyllis travelled regularly to Cincinnati for cooking classes at Jungle Jim's and to Florida's west coast for a break from the Ohio winter. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High Street, Columbus. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 12-1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or a . Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019