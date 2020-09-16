1/
Mary Ellen McComish
1938 - 2020
Mary Ellen McComish, 82, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded in love by family, on Tuesday, September 15. Mary Ellen, known by all as "Nanny", was born in Struthers, Ohio May 2nd 1938, to the late Frank and Mary Bogan. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Bogan, her husband James, brothers Frank and Robert Bogan, sister Margaret (Greg) Landolfi, and brother-in-law Al Johnson. She is survived by her sisters, Jeannie Ault, Janet Johnson; and her sisters-in-law, Carole and Cecilia Bogan; as well as her children, Michael (Deanna) McComish, Christopher (Amy) McComish and Beth Ann (Dan) Gavin; grandchildren, Matt (Nikki) McComish, Sara (Matt) Connolly, Molly (Cory) Jarosi, Caitlin McComish, Scott McComish, Miller McComish, Mary Kate McComish Joseph (Shelby) Gavin, Ellie (Chris) McGee and Annie (Jordan) Kauffman; great grandchildren, Micah McComish and Mary Gavin. Family will receive friends of Mary Ellen at a visitation on Thursday, September 17 from 5-7pm at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 4661 Kenny Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. A funeral will be held Friday, September 18 at 10am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington 43220. Donations can be made in Mary Ellen's name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Ste. 170, Columbus, OH 43231, to benefit the End of Life Foundation.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
SEP
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
