Mary Ellen Miller
Miller, Mary Ellen
1935 - 2020
Mary Ellen Miller, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a life-time resident of Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Wilson, and daughter Cynthia Louise. Survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Jodi (Barry), son, Jess (Jill); and 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Always cupcake sweet, effervescent, and indefatigable; she always put her family before herself. She found her joy in her children and grandchildren, with an infectious smile and laugh always saved for Mickey Mouse, butterflies and flamingos. Chuck and Mary Ellen were blessed with the compassionate care from God's angels at the Kobacker House. The Kobacker House was Mary Ellen's hospice provider and, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kobacker House. www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
