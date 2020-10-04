1/
Mary Ellen (Fleming) Ray
Ray (Fleming), Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Ray (Fleming), 83, of West Jefferson, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in her residence. Mary had worked and retired from Mount Carmel Medical Center for 30 years. Survived by son Kevin Ray; step-children Jerry Ray, Jack (Pam) Ray, Tom (Rita) Ray, Brenda Peoples and Sharon Reynolds; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, step brother Daniel (JoAnn) Schaff, several nieces and nephews and special friends Carol McNabb and Jo Anne Grace. Preceded in death by husband Jack C. Ray. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Paint Memorial Cemetery, London. Calling at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of service. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
OCT
6
Service
01:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
