Ray (Fleming), Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Ray (Fleming), 83, of West Jefferson, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in her residence. Mary had worked and retired from Mount Carmel Medical Center for 30 years. Survived by son Kevin Ray; step-children Jerry Ray, Jack (Pam) Ray, Tom (Rita) Ray, Brenda Peoples and Sharon Reynolds; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, step brother Daniel (JoAnn) Schaff, several nieces and nephews and special friends Carol McNabb and Jo Anne Grace. Preceded in death by husband Jack C. Ray. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Interment will follow in Paint Memorial Cemetery, London. Calling at the funeral home from 11 AM until time of service. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
