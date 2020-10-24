Kull, Mary Etta
1917 - 2020
Mary (more widely known as "Mickee") Kull peacefully completed the walk of life at the age of 103, on October 14. She is survived by sons, David, Steve, and MIke, our wives, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved playing bridge, golfing, and traveling near and far, events with family and friends, and laughing. She will be missed by all. Additional information may be found at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com/obituaries/Mary-Kull/
No services are planned at this time.