Mary Fail
1937 - 2020
Fail, Mary
1937 - 2020
Mary Lena Fail (Burton) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Grayson, KY. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, David B. Fail. She is the daughter of the late Lawrence Burton and Eleanor Rice. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her infant brother, Bobby; brothers, Dallas and Donny; sister, Doris; niece, Maureen; nephews, Tim and David; sister-in-law, Sharon (Harry); and son-in-law, Kim "Buzz" Christy. Mary is survived by daughters, Teresa Christy, Patty Risser, Debbie (Tim) VanSickle , Aneita (Scott) Raver; son, Bryan (Jane Allen) Fail; stepchildren, Marcella and Kevin Fail; grandchildren, Ben (Brittany), Ryan, Jenny (Jimmy), Kimmy, AJ, Tahnee (Ryan), Dakota (Kyle), Shelby (Ryan), Sidney, Skyler, and Shane; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Jamie, Charlie, Bentley, Finleigh, Riggs, and Rylee; sister-in-law, Marilyn Burton; nieces; nephews; special cousins, Dottie, Greg (Billy Jean); along with her special friends, Janet, Barb, Rachel, Shirley and Paul, Vonnie, Diane, Maggie, Millie, Rob and Ginny, Keith and Jane (offering of communion), and many others at St. John's; the doughnut shop and FarmBrook neighbors. Mary was a member of the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City, OH. She worked at National Can for nine years and ten years in the plating industry, retired from Burton Metal Finishing. Mary's passion included spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, thrifting in the stores, sharing coffee and cake with her beloved neighbors, and volunteering in her church to prepare weekly announcements. She was a fun and compassionate person who loved giving to others. Mary was a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed by all. Mary's final days were spent at home surrounded by family and friends. Thank you to Hospice for their continued support, and to Pastor Patti for her guidance through Mary's final days to be with the Lord. Visitation Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, 3857 N. High St. #206 Col, OH 43214, HomeReach Hospice c/o OhioHealth Foundation, 180 E. Broad St. Col, OH 43215, or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
