Mary Fairbanks Obituary
Fairbanks, Mary
Mary "Jackie" Fairbanks, 91, of Pataskala, passed away on July 14, 2019 at SagePark. Jackie was born on July 2, 1928, to the late Fred and Helen Ritter in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Terry Fairbanks (Georgann) of Nevada; grandchildren, Kelly (Bruce) Harman (Florida), Sherry Fairbanks (Ohio), Stacie (John) Wygant (Delaware state), Cindy Fairbanks (Ohio), Marina (DJ) Oliver (Ohio), Crystal (David) Howells (Ohio); brother Fritz (Mary Jane) Ritter (Ohio); 12 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years James Fairbanks, her sons Ronald and James T. Fairbanks, grandson Brian Fairbanks and sister Helen Jakeway. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 6440 South High Street. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jackie's memory to . Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
