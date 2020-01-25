Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
186 N. 17th St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
186 N. 17th St.
Mary Farmer-Bryant


1925 - 2020
Mary Farmer-Bryant Obituary
Farmer-Bryant, Mary
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Farmer-Bryant, age 94. Sunrise November 25, 1925 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 8:30 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Second Baptist Church,186 N. 17th St. Entombment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. A full obituary will be published in Thursday's Dispatch; and to read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The Farmer/Bryant/Cocroft Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
