Farmer-Bryant, Mary
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Farmer-Bryant, age 94. Sunrise November 25, 1925 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 8:30 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Second Baptist Church,186 N. 17th St. Entombment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. A full obituary will be published in Thursday's Dispatch; and to read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The Farmer/Bryant/Cocroft Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020